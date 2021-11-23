Papillion's Pizza Ranch is going out of business

The Pizza Ranch restaurant at 8810 S. 71st Plaza in Papillion is closing.

Wednesday will be its last day. Remaining Pizza Ranch Restaurants in the metropolitan area are at 3010 S. 84th St. in Omaha and 3505 Metro Drive in Council Bluffs. Coupons for the Papillion store will be accepted at both locations.

In addition, gift cards and Ranch Rewards are accepted at locations across the country.

Pizza Ranch, based in Orange City, Iowa, has more than 200 outlets in the 15 states., including 73 in Iowa and, and, after Wednesday, six in Nebraska. It’s known for its buffet and its fried chicken.

The chain was founded in 1981.

