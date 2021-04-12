Peppi returns to his post at La Casa in midtown Omaha

Peppi is back to greet pizza fans driving down Leavenworth Street.

The happy-go-lucky, mandolin-playing icon was returned Monday to the sign at La Casa Pizzaria, near 45th and Leavenworth Streets. A garbage truck tipped him over in November.

Peppi's injuries were non-life-threatening. But the crash left him in the shop for about five months, said Brandon Hahn, the restaurant's business manager.

Peppi underwent knee and hip replacements at Signworks. Workers repaired sheet metal, replaced neon and repainted him so everything matched, Hahn said.

Repairs were covered by insurance and cost upward of $30,000.

Peppi has stood outside the restaurant for 63 years. His sudden departure had customers inquiring about his whereabouts almost immediately, Hahn said. As he was being taken down from his pole, customers were calling asking if the restaurant was still open.

"He has been there forever," Hahn said. "We're very glad to have him back and show people where the restaurant is again."

