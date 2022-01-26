Piccolo Pete’s is now open for dine-in service

Piccolo Pete’s in Papillion opened for dine-in service last week.
Hours of operation are 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Takeout will still be available. Seating will be available in the restaurant and at the Twisted Vine next door when it is open.
Owner Scott Sheehan said he decided to launch the dine-in option due to popular demand. Masks are recommended.
The restaurant’s menu is available at facebook.com/PiccoloPetesRestaurant.
