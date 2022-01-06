Piccolo Pete's now open in downtown Papillion

Piccolo Pete’s in Papillion officially opened Thursday.
The restaurant will be takeout-only until the pandemic eases, said owner Scott Sheehan.
It will feature menu items from the original Piccolo's, which opened in 1934 in South Omaha and became one of the city's iconic Italian steakhouses.
“We have a set menu of about nine items,” Sheehan said, including some old favorites such as pasta with Piccolo’s signature sauce. “We will bring back (other) items from the old Piccolo’s menu periodically and run them as specials.”
Sheehan, the 47-year-old grandson of Piccolo’s founder Anthony Piccolo, spent much of his life — 35 years — at the historic eatery. He bused tables, performed odd jobs and learned about cooking from his grandfather.
When it looked as though the restaurant on South 20th Street would fold, Sheehan started a food truck using Piccolo’s recipes, hoping to create additional revenue to save it.
That effort fell short, and Piccolo’s closed in 2015. Sheehan continued operating the food truck with an eye toward reopening a brick-and-mortar Piccolo’s location.
His dream took a leap earlier this year, when he leased a small storefront at First and Washington Streets in downtown Papillion from Dan Rannells, who owns the building and Twisted Vine Wine & Tap next door. Sheehan’s food truck frequently served customers on the bar’s back patio.
Then came the struggle of opening a new restaurant in the middle of a global pandemic.
He was on track to open earlier, but he got COVID-19 a few weeks ago and had to delay. Then, in light of the burgeoning omicron variant, he determined that it wouldn’t be safe to open his small dining room to dine-in customers.
The solution was offering takeout only, he said, though even that won’t be easy. He’s worried about supply issues and keeping employees healthy.
“It definitely will be a challenge, but we will do the best we can,” he said. “We are in the same situation as everyone.”
A few soft openings have prompted positive reviews.
“Everyone seems to be happy with what we are doing,” Sheehan said. “I have been told our spaghetti sauce is exactly the same as it used to be. I have had 40- and 50-year customers tell me the smell and the taste are exactly the same.”
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Other favorites on the menu include a ribeye steak, chicken parmesan, meatball sub and an Italian pulled beef and pork sandwich. To see the menu, go to facebook.com/PiccoloPetesRestaurant.
Sheehan said he hopes to add the restaurant’s signature soups and prime rib as weekday specials.
His staff will be eager and efficient, he said.
“We are ready to serve hundreds,” he said.
