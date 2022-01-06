Piccolo Pete's now open in downtown Papillion

Then came the struggle of opening a new restaurant in the middle of a global pandemic.

He was on track to open earlier, but he got COVID-19 a few weeks ago and had to delay. Then, in light of the burgeoning omicron variant, he determined that it wouldn’t be safe to open his small dining room to dine-in customers.

The solution was offering takeout only, he said, though even that won’t be easy. He’s worried about supply issues and keeping employees healthy.

“It definitely will be a challenge, but we will do the best we can,” he said. “We are in the same situation as everyone.”

A few soft openings have prompted positive reviews.

“Everyone seems to be happy with what we are doing,” Sheehan said. “I have been told our spaghetti sauce is exactly the same as it used to be. I have had 40- and 50-year customers tell me the smell and the taste are exactly the same.”