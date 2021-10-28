Pink cookies at Scooter’s support breast cancer fight

The pink month continues with the Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookie.
The Courage Cookie is a great way to support the cause — Scooter’s will give 20% of its proceeds from cookie sales to The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit group that’s working to find a cure and to spread the word about breast cancer among young professionals.
The $2.95 cookie is also a once-a-year treat for customers. It’s rich, baked to a golden brown and topped with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles.
Scooter’s has multiple locations in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area. Visit scooterscoffee.com for a list of stores and a menu.
