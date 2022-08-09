Pink pineapples are trending in Omaha — despite their higher price

It has been a pink pineapple summer in Omaha.

The unusual blushing fruit — grown only in Costa Rica — has made its way to grocery stores and produce stands across the Omaha metropolitan area and is attracting curious customers.

Some vendors said the pineapples were available here last year, but they appear to be more prevalent — and more visible, thanks to social media — in 2022.

Sales have been brisk. On Monday, a World-Herald reporter searched several locations for a pink pineapple to photograph, but the hunt was, uh, fruitless.

Huffman Produce near 120th Street and West Dodge Road got an unexpected shipment Tuesday morning, and some still were available in the early afternoon, said owner Ashleigh Huffman.

But she didn’t expect them to last long.

“At the end of the day, they’ll be gone,” she predicted.

Huffman said she sold about 500 the week before.

So what’s the big deal?

The novelty of the color probably accounts for much of its appeal. Delicate pink — think pastel instead of hot — looks great in clear drinks, fruit salad and by itself on a plate.

But many people say they’re also sweeter than your average pineapple.

“They are so good and sweet,” said one Facebook poster.

“Tastes good in a piña colada,” another wrote.

Del Monte is the only company with a license to grow the product, according to its website, pinkglowpineapple.com. They’re produced on a farm in south-central Costa Rica, “which has the ideal soil and climate for growing pineapple,” the website says.

The pineapple, dubbed Pinkglow, comes in its own box (pink, of course) and is shipped without a crown. On the website, Del Monte says that’s so the top can be planted to regenerate their crops, though some people speculate it’s because they don’t want other companies or home gardeners to reproduce them.

It gets the pink color from lycopene, making the pineapple a genetically modified organism, or GMO. Lycopene has antioxidant properties, and studies have indicated that it reduces the risk of some cancers and slows the spread of cancer cells.

Some local produce managers say it appears to be the end of the pink pineapple season. They said they’re not sure how many more will find their way to Omaha this year.

Nelson Produce Farm near Valley had a fairly large stack of pink pineapple boxes as of about 1 p.m. Sunday. Phone calls to the business weren’t returned Tuesday, so it’s unclear whether the business will have any left when it reopens Thursday morning.

“Demand is very high,” general manager Charlie Weston said last week. “They’re flying off the shelf.”

That popularity comes despite the price, which is higher than a regular pineapple. It was $12 at produce stands contacted by a reporter and $29.99 online at Etsy.

A pink pineapple was only $8.99 last week at the Hy-Vee near 90th Street and West Center Road, though it’s not clear if that was the original price. Produce manager Mark Ryan said it wasn’t selling all that well.

“Some stores are having really good luck with them, but not here,” Ryan said. “I didn’t order that many.”

He speculated that people don’t want to pay a premium price for something they’re not sure they will like.

Huffman, however, was pleased enough with sales this season that she plans to stock them again next year if they are available.

“Customer after customer has said, ‘I thought I would buy only one, but I’ll have to come back and buy more because they are so good,’” she said.