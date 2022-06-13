 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pipeline Tavern closes after a nearly 33-year run

The Pipeline Tavern near 72nd and Pacific Streets is permanently closed after operating for nearly 33 years.

It was known for its summer kick-off bash concerts and $1 pint Wednesdays. In a Facebook post last week, the owner thanked longtime patrons for their support.

“You showed this city how to party,” the post said.

The owner also credited the bar and grill’s success to staff, past and present.

