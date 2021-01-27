Pizzas and pastries prove worthwhile investment for two Omaha entrepreneurs

Even so, Copp said, takeout accounts for about 65% of sales at Papillion and about 85% at the original store.

Copp has been working in the food industry since he was 16, and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology along the way. He attributes his success to sticking to what he knows, emphasizing customer service and encouraging a team attitude among staff.

He said he has noticed that restaurants who attempt to get outside their milieu face a higher chance of failure. That’s why he hasn’t opened other types of eateries.

In addition to pizza, Kopp and his dad also considered starting a steakhouse, a barbecue place and a burger joint.

“Once all the options were discussed, pizza came out as the clear favorite,” he said. “It was something I knew really well and how to make it work. Once you understand the concept, you can apply that to making it profitable.”

Business at both locations is good considering the pandemic, he said, especially takeout and delivery. They’ve been offering take-and-bake pies and pizza kits to give people more options.

He said he gets “tons of help” from his wife, who has a culinary background.