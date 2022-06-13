Pizzeria opening soon on Leavenworth Street

Lyle’s Pizzeria is coming to a small building near 52nd and Leavenworth Streets, next door to the former location of J. Coco’s restaurant.
The locally owned neighborhood pizza cafe will focus on fresh, simple ingredients on top of naturally leavened dough, according to its website. It also will have a wine bar with a “small but mighty” wine selection, the website said.
The website didn’t indicate when the restaurant would open. The address is 5213 Leavenworth St.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267