Pizzeria opening soon on Leavenworth Street

Lyle’s Pizzeria is coming to a small building near 52nd and Leavenworth Streets, next door to the former location of J. Coco’s restaurant.

The locally owned neighborhood pizza cafe will focus on fresh, simple ingredients on top of naturally leavened dough, according to its website. It also will have a wine bar with a “small but mighty” wine selection, the website said.

The website didn’t indicate when the restaurant would open. The address is 5213 Leavenworth St.

