Pizzeria to add two new Omaha-area locations

Noli’s Pizzeria is expanding to the west.

The Blackstone restaurant announced two new locations this week: at Regency Landing near 108th and Pacific Streets and at 11832 Standing Stone Drive, across the street from Gretna Middle School.

A post on the Noli’s Facebook page says owners expect the Regency shop to open this spring, but it didn’t say when the Gretna store would be launched.

Noli’s opened its original location near 40th and Farnam Streets in April of 2015. It serves New York-style pizza and “grandma pie,” a thin pan pizza that’s popular on Long Island and in New Jersey. It also serves salad, pasta and Italian desserts and sells beer, wine and select liquors at its bar.

To see a menu, visit nolispizzeria.com.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

