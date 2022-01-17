Plank employees make hundreds of origami cranes to lift spirits of server with cancer

Employees at Plank Seafood Provisions recently were preoccupied — some may say obsessed — with making small paper origami cranes.
They worked on the colorful birds during downtime and breaks at the Old Market seafood restaurant, asking one another for tips to conquer the process and leaving behind a trail of materials.
“There was paper everywhere,” in drawers, at the host station, said server Arianna McCullough. “It was a bonding thing for everybody.”
Some worked on them at home with friends. General manager Brian Wall enlisted his kids to help, establishing a crane assembly line.
They were united in a good cause: Their goal was to make a thousand cranes for co-worker Corey Robison, 27, who is fighting cancer. They wanted to surprise him with something that would cheer him up and give him hope as he has immunotherapy and chemotherapy treatments.
The notion came from a Japanese legend, shared by Plank server Taylor Uyema, that the gods will grant a wish to anyone who makes a thousand origami cranes.
The legend became widely known in the 1950s, when a Japanese girl who had leukemia after radiation exposure in World War II tried to make 1,000 cranes. She died in 1955, before she could finish the task, but her schoolmates finished it for her.
That prompted people across the globe to create the cranes for seriously ill loved ones as a wish for recovery.
McCullough said she and her co-workers quickly realized that 1,000 cranes might not be possible, but they did make several hundred.
She created a mobile displaying 54 of the bright, vibrant birds as a surprise for Robison, who was away from work for weeks after he was diagnosed in August 2020 with fibrolamellar, an extremely rare form of liver cancer.
It took more than a year to finish the cranes and the mobile, McCullough said. Robison had no idea what was going on, though evidence of the cranes and their creation was still at Plank when he returned to work.
“I would see them, and they would just say they were working on a little project,” Robison said.
They gave him the large mobile before the holidays last fall. He was astonished — and deeply touched.
“It was such an overwhelming moment of gratitude,” he said. “That really solidified it for me. They are more than just co-workers. They care about my well-being.”
Assembling the mobile was labor-intensive. McCullough, 24, hand-beaded every wire on the mobile, color-coordinating some of it with the cranes.
“Working with that wire definitely makes your fingers raw,” she said.
Making the cranes themselves can be daunting. The pattern helps, McCullough said, but it’s still an intermediate project as opposed to something for beginners. She said some of her co-workers found it intimidating at first.
“The second one you make is still challenging, but after that it gets very easy,” she said.
They persevered because they have a high regard for Robison, who is a server, bartender, sometimes shift manager and, above all, friend. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and was applying to law school when he got sick. He’s been with Plank for about four years.
“Corey is a very caring person, always super helpful,” McCollough said, “and we wanted to reflect that. He is always there when you need him.”
Robison said his colleagues return that care. He finds talking about his cancer therapeutic and said “they’re always prepared to hear whatever I have going on.”
He had surgery shortly after his diagnosis and remains on immunotherapy and chemo, which will continue at least through December 2023.
“The combination of therapy I am on is novel. I started it even before the clinical trial. It was conceived by M.D. Anderson (Cancer Center) in Houston and Rush (University Medical Center) in Chicago,” he said.
Doctors tried it because his cancer returned eight weeks after his operation. He now has no evidence of disease.
“Things are looking very good at this point,” he said.
Colleagues and Plank’s parent company, Flagship Restaurant Group, also contributed to a GoFundMe page set up when Robison couldn’t work.
“It was many of my co-workers, too, and we’re talking hundreds of dollars. Any amount is great, but these folks really helped prop up my family and I when I was initially going through it,” he said.
His parents and two siblings live in Omaha, and he has a longtime girlfriend and a close relationship with her young daughter.
The average staffer at Plank is under 30, so watching a peer tackle such a serious illness was jolting. It was a scary time, they said, and they knew that it would help to make something tangible that might bolster Robison’s spirits. They said it was a rewarding process.
For Uyema, making the cranes was a chance to remember her dad, who died of cancer. She said she sees the mobile “as a beacon of hope and overcoming.”
For Wall, the general manager, it was the same opportunity: He has a brother-in-law who’s fighting the disease.
Robison himself is reaching out amid his struggles. He does advocacy work for FibroFighters, a nonprofit support group for patients with fibrolamellar cancer.
The mobile, he said, is a regular reminder that he has a personal support system in his Plank family.
“It is hanging right next to my bed so that every morning, it’s the first thing I see. I will have it forever,” he said. “I hope I am able to show them as much appreciation and love as they have shown me. They are a special breed of humans.”
Betsie Freeman's favorite food business stories of 2021
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.
Chippy's brought a taste of the UK to Omaha. Before the store and eatery opened its doors in the spring, it was hard to find food and other pr…
During the COVID pandemic, food takeout and delivery options increased throughout the Omaha area. This story focused on those options for late…
When beloved Omaha eatery Gerda's Restaurant and Bakery closed in 2019, it left a hole in Omaha's dining community. So when it was announced t…
Frustrated with the costs of partnering with nationwide food delivery companies in a time when deliveries were a lifeline for many, local rest…
Omahans donate a generous variety of food to Siena Francis House, so Chief Development Officer Chris Knauf saw an opportunity to serve clients…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267