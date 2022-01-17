Plank employees make hundreds of origami cranes to lift spirits of server with cancer

“Working with that wire definitely makes your fingers raw,” she said.

Making the cranes themselves can be daunting. The pattern helps, McCullough said, but it’s still an intermediate project as opposed to something for beginners. She said some of her co-workers found it intimidating at first.

“The second one you make is still challenging, but after that it gets very easy,” she said.

They persevered because they have a high regard for Robison, who is a server, bartender, sometimes shift manager and, above all, friend. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and was applying to law school when he got sick. He’s been with Plank for about four years.

“Corey is a very caring person, always super helpful,” McCollough said, “and we wanted to reflect that. He is always there when you need him.”

Robison said his colleagues return that care. He finds talking about his cancer therapeutic and said “they’re always prepared to hear whatever I have going on.”

He had surgery shortly after his diagnosis and remains on immunotherapy and chemo, which will continue at least through December 2023.