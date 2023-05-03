Dandelion Pop-Up is up and running for the season.
It’s designed to give local chefs a chance to introduce Omahans to their food or to try new things. Different chefs operate out of a small building at 1300 Howard during the warmer months of the year. The rotating pop-up, which has been operating for several years, was the brainstorm of Over Easy owner Nick Bartholomew.
This year, Bartholomew says, he’s trying something a little different. Chefs used to come for one-day or one-weekend gigs, but they will be staying longer in 2023.
The first pop-up, Little Ve’s Latin Vegan Cuisine will run through May 19. It will be owner Rene Guzman’s final outing in Omaha with the concept. He had been operating a restaurant but it closed.
“Ever since I lost Little Ve’s brick and mortar, it just has just been a bit of a struggle to find another spot and just took a really big toll on me and my well-being,” Guzman said on Facebook. “But I knew I had to give the city of Omaha one last time to try my food because you have been the most amazing supporters and friends anyone can ask for and I will always have that in my heart.”
A menu for the Little Ve pop-up will be at facebook.com/dandelionpopup. Hours for the pop-up will be noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
