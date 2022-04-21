Popular Chicago taco truck — think Flaming Hot Cheetos — coming to Dandelion Pop-Up

Folks have lined up around the block to eat at the Prime Tacos food truck in Chicago.
The truck’s signature burger is a prime beef patty topped with nacho cheese sauce and Flaming Hot Cheetos, cheddar and caramelized onions, served in a Cheeto-crusted bun.
If that sounds decadent, delicious — and hopelessly distant — don’t despair.
Chef Anthony Solis is bringing his Prime Tacos operation to Omaha for this weekend’s Dandelion Pop-Up, the weekly lunch (and sometimes early dinner) series that returned for its sixth year last week and will occur each Friday until it gets cold.
Founder Nick Bartholomew recruits established and up-and-coming chefs from Omaha and beyond to serve the weekly meals at the permanent Dandelion site near 13th and Howard Streets.
The pop-up will have special hours this week, from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the burger, Prime Tacos is offering Flaming Hot Cheeto burritos, queso burria tacos and quesadillas, with vegan Beyond Meat as an option.
People are also reading…
“These guys are crazy,” Bartholomew said of the chef and his contingent.
Omahans appear to be eagerly awaiting the arrival of one of Chicago’s most popular taco teams.
Bartholomew’s Facebook post announcing their visit, posted earlier this week, had more than 80,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.
He said he’s engaged another Chicago chef — a James Beard finalist — for a Dandelion this fall.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267