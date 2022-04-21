 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Popular Chicago taco truck — think Flaming Hot Cheetos — coming to Dandelion Pop-Up

Prime Tacos

Chef Anthony Solis is bringing his Prime Tacos operation to Omaha.

 NICK BARTHOLOMEW

Folks have lined up around the block to eat at the Prime Tacos food truck in Chicago.

The truck’s signature burger is a prime beef patty topped with nacho cheese sauce and Flaming Hot Cheetos, cheddar and caramelized onions, served in a Cheeto-crusted bun.

If that sounds decadent, delicious — and hopelessly distant — don’t despair.

Chef Anthony Solis is bringing his Prime Tacos operation to Omaha for this weekend’s Dandelion Pop-Up, the weekly lunch (and sometimes early dinner) series that returned for its sixth year last week and will occur each Friday until it gets cold.

Founder Nick Bartholomew recruits established and up-and-coming chefs from Omaha and beyond to serve the weekly meals at the permanent Dandelion site near 13th and Howard Streets.

The pop-up will have special hours this week, from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the burger, Prime Tacos is offering Flaming Hot Cheeto burritos, queso burria tacos and quesadillas, with vegan Beyond Meat as an option.

“These guys are crazy,” Bartholomew said of the chef and his contingent.

Omahans appear to be eagerly awaiting the arrival of one of Chicago’s most popular taco teams.

Bartholomew’s Facebook post announcing their visit, posted earlier this week, had more than 80,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon.

He said he’s engaged another Chicago chef — a James Beard finalist — for a Dandelion this fall.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

