Popular Irish pub now has Sunday brunch

Brazen Head Pub, 319 N. 78th St., now is serving Sunday brunch.

The restaurant also changed its Sunday hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The brunch menu includes breakfast items such as bacon and eggs, plus fish and chips, Irish coffees and a mimosa bar.

The Irish Peanut Butter Cup coffee, pictured on the Brazen Head Facebook page, looks particularly fabulous. You can see it at facebook.com/brazen.pub/.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

