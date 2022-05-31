Popular Irish pub now has Sunday brunch

Brazen Head Pub, 319 N. 78th St., now is serving Sunday brunch.
The restaurant also changed its Sunday hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The brunch menu includes breakfast items such as bacon and eggs, plus fish and chips, Irish coffees and a mimosa bar.
The Irish Peanut Butter Cup coffee, pictured on the Brazen Head Facebook page, looks particularly fabulous. You can see it at facebook.com/brazen.pub/.
