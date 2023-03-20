Muchachos in Omaha could open the first week of April, owner Nick Maestas said on Facebook last week.

The restaurant, in Omaha’s Little Bohemia on South 13th Street, will be the second location of the popular eatery, which melds New Mexican cuisine with smoked barbecue. He operated it as a food truck before opening a brick-and-mortar store in downtown Lincoln a couple of years ago.

Maestas said work on the restaurant building is plugging along.

“Passed plumbing inspection yesterday,” he said on Facebook. “Fire is tomorrow. Occupancy inspections Friday. Once we get that, training, load up on inventory and open them doors!”

Muchachos has been a hit with Lincoln residents, often selling out before closing hours. It got national exposure in 2021 when ESPN personality Todd Blackledge featured it on “Talk of the Town,” a segment that focuses on communities he visits in cities he visits for games.

To see a menu for the Lincoln location, visit yomuchacho.com.