Powering through the pandemic: Restaurateurs take chances with new ventures

Considering the pandemic, Omaha had a surprising number of restaurant and bar openings in 2020 — more than 30 in an unofficial count.

Omahan Philip Schaffart and his partners were responsible for three of them: the second location of The Blackstone Meatball near 181st and Chicago Streets, plus Cheeseburgers: A Takeout Joint and Little Ricky’s Rooftop Bar in the Blackstone District.

Schaffart said his group took the leap primarily because they had signed leases before the pandemic started.

“To be honest, we tried to stop (the projects) because it was so scary,” he said. “We had no choice but to move forward.”

That’s not the case with the four projects his group is working on for 2021. Like several other Omaha restaurant entrepreneurs, he has been busy during the pandemic and is optimistic that he will be even busier once COVID is contained.

This year, he plans to open a bar and grill near 108th and Pacific Streets in the former Shaker Place. It will have a large outdoor patio, pickleball courts and, inside, spaces for two independent food stalls that will house a second Cheeseburgers and a pizza place.