Ramona’s joins late-night food scene

As of April 1, Ramona’s Mexican Restaurant will be open for takeout from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in addition to its regular hours.
The eatery recently moved from 30th and Redick Streets near Miller Park to 8510 N. 30th St. in the Florence neighborhood. The site was the former home of Enzo’s Italian Restaurant.
Ramona’s is known for its deep fried burritos, Indian tacos and giant cheeseburgers. In addition to its new late-night hours, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For a menu and other info, visit ramonasmexicanresturant.com.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267