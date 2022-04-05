Ramona’s joins late-night food scene

As of April 1, Ramona’s Mexican Restaurant will be open for takeout from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in addition to its regular hours.

The eatery recently moved from 30th and Redick Streets near Miller Park to 8510 N. 30th St. in the Florence neighborhood. The site was the former home of Enzo’s Italian Restaurant.

Ramona’s is known for its deep fried burritos, Indian tacos and giant cheeseburgers. In addition to its new late-night hours, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For a menu and other info, visit ramonasmexicanresturant.com.

