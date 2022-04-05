 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ramona’s joins late-night food scene

  • 0

As of April 1, Ramona’s Mexican Restaurant will be open for takeout from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in addition to its regular hours.

The eatery recently moved from 30th and Redick Streets near Miller Park to 8510 N. 30th St. in the Florence neighborhood. The site was the former home of Enzo’s Italian Restaurant.

Ramona’s is known for its deep fried burritos, Indian tacos and giant cheeseburgers. In addition to its new late-night hours, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For a menu and other info, visit ramonasmexicanresturant.com.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wine dinner set for early April at Old Market Stokes

Wine dinner set for early April at Old Market Stokes

The menu features goat cheese flatbread with the new Saldo sauvignon blanc; lobster and oyster risotto with Prisoner chardonnay; New York strip au rouge with a Prisoner red blend and cocoa hazelnut baklava with Saldo zinfandel.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sienna Miller tapped into personal experience for her latest role

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert