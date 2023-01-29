Raspberry oatmeal muffins a healthy breakfast treat

Greek yogurt, oats and fresh raspberries come together quickly for an easy, healthy breakfast muffin.

Not a fan of raspberries? No problem. You can substitute any berry or finely diced apple in the muffins. Or for a special treat, swap the fruit for ½ cup of mini chocolate chips.

Pay special attention to Step 1. You want to make sure to soak the oats. If you don’t, the batter will be too thin and the muffins will bake up flat.

Raspberry Oatmeal Muffins





Makes 12 muffins

1 cup oats old-fashioned or quick; NOT instant, uncooked

½ cup brown sugar, packed

1 cup Greek yogurt

⅓ cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 large egg

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup raspberries fresh or frozen both work; do not defrost if frozen; tossed in 2 tablespoons of flour

1. In a medium-sized bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, Greek yogurt, oil and egg. Beat well, then set aside and let stand for 5 minutes if using quick-cooking oats or 10 minutes for old-fashioned oats.

2. While the oats are soaking, preheat the oven to 400 F and line a 12-cup muffin pan with liners.

3. Add flour, salt, baking power and baking soda to a small bowl. Mix well.

4. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients and us a spatula and stir just until combined. Do NOT overmix.

5. Now add the berries and fold them into the batter by stirring 2 to 3 times — no more.

6. Evenly divide the batter between 12 muffin cups. Bake at 400 F for 18 to 20 minutes. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then cool completely on a cooling rack.

Adapted from savorynothings.com