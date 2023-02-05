The Super Bowl is next Sunday. Whether you’re cheering for the Chiefs or the Eagles or just come for the commercials, you’re probably looking forward to the party spread.

What will everyone be feasting on during the game? Seventy percent of the people who responded to a survey by online marketplace Bid-on-Equipment said they plan to skip the main dishes and load up on appetizers this year.

Surprisingly, the most popular Super Bowl appetizer isn’t Buffalo wings — it’s meatballs. Our Sweet and Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Meatballs will keep all the football (and commercial) fans happy. For simplicity, this recipe uses frozen packaged meatballs, but if you’ve got the time, homemade meatballs would put this appetizer over the top — just make sure to keep them bite-sized.

While not No. 1, Buffalo wings are still an extremely popular choice. But we’re taking a vegetarian spin with Cauliflower Buffalo “Wings.” I made these for a recent gathering and, as I was plating them, our guests were definitely fooled. “Oh, yum, Buffalo wings,” a few said. They disappeared just as fast as the real thing, and many admitted they were surprised at how tasty they were. Serve with celery and carrot sticks and ranch dressing, just like the meaty counterpart.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders bridge that gap between appetizer and main dish. They’re hearty, but the slider bun size allows guests room to sample all the goodies at the party. These little sandwiches pack big flavor with bacon, butter and powdered ranch dressing mix.

Spinach and artichoke dip, served with bread or chips, is a fairly common party dish. We turned it into finger food with the help of frozen puff pastry. The same basic dip recipe can be served two ways with the puff pastry: as pinwheels and bite-sized cups. For pinwheels, you’ll spread the dip over the puff pastry, roll it up jelly-roll-style, cut into ½-inch slices and bake. For the cups, you’ll cut the pastry into squares, put the squares in a mini-muffin pan, fill with the dip and bake. Both are extremely simple.

Every party needs at least one sweet treat. Monster Cookie Dough Dip will put smiles on the faces of kids and adults alike. Who doesn’t love sampling the dough when making cookies? This dip tastes just like the real thing! Serve with pretzels, apple slices or graham crackers (or just a spoon)!

* * *

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

12-count slider buns or Hawaiian rolls

1 pound thinly sliced deli chicken

8 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

12 slices Colby jack cheese

¼ cup prepared ranch salad dressing

½ cup butter

2 tablespoons powdered ranch mix

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. If buns aren’t pre-sliced, use a serrated knife cut through the middle. Place the bottoms side-by-side on the pan. Set the tops aside.

3. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt together the softened butter and powdered ranch mix.

4. Brush the bottoms of the sliced rolls with about ⅓ of the seasoned butter.

5. Layer ½ of the cheese on the bottom, then arrange the chicken and bacon crumbles over the cheese. Break cheese slices if needed to fit.

6. Drizzle with ranch dressing. Top with the final layer of cheese.

7. Brush cut side of top bun liberally with 1/3 of butter mixture. Place the tops on the cheese.

8. Brush the remaining seasoned butter on top and sides. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese.

9. Cover loosely with foil. Bake covered for 20 minutes then uncover and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the tops are lightly golden.

10. Cut apart and serve immediately with additional ranch dressing, if desired.

— Adapted from melissassouthernstylekitchen.com

* * *

Monster Cookie Dough Dip

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup oats, regular or quick

1 cup miniature M&Ms

1 cup miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips

1. With a mixer, whip cream cheese, butter, vanilla and peanut butter together until smooth.

2. Stir in brown sugar and powdered sugar, mixing well.

3. Next fold in oats, M&Ms and chocolate chips.

4. Serve with pretzels or graham cracker sticks.

* * *

Sweet and Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Meatballs

24-count bag frozen meatballs (½ ounce size)

1 pound bacon, cut in half (total 24 slices)

½ cup brown sugar

1½ tablespoons chili powder

Toothpicks

Cooking spray

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Thaw meatballs according to package.

3. Mix brown sugar and chili powder in a small bowl.

4. Spray a broiler pan with nonstick cooking spray.

5. Cut a pound of bacon into strips.

6. Wrap bacon around meatballs, securing the bacon in place with a toothpick.

7. Dredge the bacon wrapped meatballs in the sugar and chili powder mixture, pressing to coat it well.

8. Place them on the greased broiler pan and bake at 350 F for 20 to 25 minutes, depending on how you like your bacon.

— Adapted from simeks.com

* * *

Spinach Artichoke Puff Pastry Cups & Pinwheels

Cooking spray

10-ounce package frozen spinach, defrosted and chopped

1 cup canned artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sour cream

1½ to 2 cups shredded mozzarella, divided

¼ cup grated Parmesan

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt

Black pepper

Egg (only for pinwheels)

1 box frozen puff pastry (2 sheets)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

1. Squeeze all liquid from frozen spinach and artichokes.

2. In a large bowl, combine spinach, artichokes, cream cheese, sour cream, Parmesan cheese, 1 cup mozzarella cheese and garlic. Mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Puff Pastry Cups

3. Thaw puff pastry per instructions on the box.

4. Preheat oven to 400 F. Grease a mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

5. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one sheet of pastry to a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Use a pizza cutter to cut into 12 2½-inch squares. Repeat with second sheet of pastry.

6. Place squares into muffin tin slots and spoon 1 tablespoon of dip into the pastry.

7. Top with additional mozzarella cheese.

8. Bake until puff pastry is golden brown and cheese is melted, about 15 to 17 minutes.

Puff Pastry Pinwheels

9. Preheat oven to 400 F.

10. On a lightly floured surface gently roll out a sheet of puff pastry to about 12-by-12 inches.

11. Spread half of the spinach artichoke mixture on the sheet of puff pastry, leaving about 1 inch uncovered on the side farthest away from you. Sprinkle with ¼ to ½ cup mozzarella cheese.

12. Roll the sheet of puff pastry into a log starting closest to you and rolling toward uncovered end.

13. Beat the egg and brush over the 1-inch of exposed pastry to help seal. Then brush more egg over the top of the roll. Using a sharp or serrated knife, slice the log into rounds about ½ inch thick. (If puff pastry is soft, putting the log in the freezer for 5-10 minutes can help it cut easier.)

14. Arrange the slices flat on a parchment paper lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until the pastry is puffed, golden brown and crispy.

15. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes, then transfer to a serving dish.

* * *

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

1 small head of cauliflower, cut into florets

¾ cup flour

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/3 cup Buffalo Sauce

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, combine the spices, salt and flour. Add the buttermilk and stir until combined. The mixture should be thick.

3. Add the cauliflower florets to the batter, coating each piece evenly in the buttermilk mixture. Place the coated cauliflower on the prepared baking pans, leaving room between each piece to the air can circulate around them.

4. Bake for 20 minutes and then flip the cauliflower over to get an even bake. Bake for another 20 minutes.

5. While the cauliflower bakes, make the buffalo sauce. Combine the buffalo sauce with the melted butter and whisk to combine.

6. When the cauliflower is done, add the florets into the bowl the hot sauce mixture is in. Toss to combine. Serve with ranch dipping sauce.

NOTE: These are best fresh out of the oven. They get a bit soggy after sitting out. Keep the cooked cauliflower in a warm oven and toss in the buffalo sauce right before eating.

— Adapted from bromabakery.com