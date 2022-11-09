Rebel Monkey Pizza closes permanently

A relatively new pizza restaurant in west Omaha has closed its doors.
Rebel Monkey Pizza announced on Facebook last week that it had ceased operations.
Owners said people with gift cards can submit information to a link found on the Facebook page. All promotions and coupons are null and void.
The store opened in late 2021 at Harrison Village, 16169 Audrey St., Suite 110.
It was featured in a World-Herald story seeking our favorite margherita pizza early last summer.
