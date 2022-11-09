 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rebel Monkey Pizza closes permanently

  • 0
Omaha dines subscription promos

Sign up today at Omaha.com/subscribe

Take a look at the apple pie from Omaha baker Brittany Gubbels.

A relatively new pizza restaurant in west Omaha has closed its doors.

Rebel Monkey Pizza announced on Facebook last week that it had ceased operations.

Owners said people with gift cards can submit information to a link found on the Facebook page. All promotions and coupons are null and void.

The store opened in late 2021 at Harrison Village, 16169 Audrey St., Suite 110.

It was featured in a World-Herald story seeking our favorite margherita pizza early last summer.

October Omaha Dines Stories by Betsie Freeman

Elkhorn-area triplets learn life lessons managing coffee shop in a former corn crib
Omaha Dines
top story

Elkhorn-area triplets learn life lessons managing coffee shop in a former corn crib

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

The Moore sisters' senior year at Elkhorn High School has a bit more excitement as the operators of an unusual coffee shop that’s become something of a social media sensation. 

Curderburger returns to Culver’s for a short time
Omaha Dines

Curderburger returns to Culver’s for a short time

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

If you missed the Curderburger last year, you have another chance to harden your arteries this month. The burger is on the menu at area Culver’s restaurants until Oct. 31.

Illinois-based Mexican restaurant opening in Village Pointe
Omaha Dines

Illinois-based Mexican restaurant opening in Village Pointe

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

Ancho and Agave will open in the former Pier 1 Imports location at the shopping center near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. 

Seattle bakery delivering hand-held pies to Omaha again
Omaha Dines

Seattle bakery delivering hand-held pies to Omaha again

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

You can order at piroshkybakery.com until 4 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Bailey’s Sausagefest now through Sunday
Omaha Dines

Bailey’s Sausagefest now through Sunday

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

The event runs through Oct. 23 and features the breakfast and lunch restaurant’s Flying Pig line of artisan sausages.

Barbecue restaurant taking orders for smoked Thanksgiving turkey
Omaha Dines

Barbecue restaurant taking orders for smoked Thanksgiving turkey

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

A four-pound breast averages about $60. Every order is cash only.

Omaha's Great Grub: Easy as pie? This food search was anything but
Omaha Dines
top story

Omaha's Great Grub: Easy as pie? This food search was anything but

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

So given all the elements you must consider, it’s also no piece of cake to choose the perfect apple pie from several contenders.

Former Husker Lance Brown to continue Lo Sole Mio legacy with new Italian restaurant
Omaha Dines
top story

Former Husker Lance Brown to continue Lo Sole Mio legacy with new Italian restaurant

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

Former Nebraska football player Lance Brown is making sure Don and Marie Losole's legacy with Lo Sole Mio will continue with a brand new Italian restaurant at the well known Omaha location. 

Dining Notes: Valley cafe owner wants to retire, is looking for buyer
Omaha Dines

Dining Notes: Valley cafe owner wants to retire, is looking for buyer

  • Betsie Freeman
  • Updated
  • 0

Simply Delicious is currently open part-time, but current owner Wendy Deane said a new owner could double its income by adding days and hours.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rebel Wilson details her difficult fertility journey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert