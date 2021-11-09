Rebel Monkey Pizza under construction in southwest Omaha

Rebel Monkey Pizza is being built at 16919 Audrey St. Suite 10 (on the corner of 168th and Harrison Streets) and plans to open soon, according to a message on its phone answering machine.

It’s currently hiring workers. You can find a link on its Facebook page.

The menu features some interesting appetizers such as Rebel Corn Dogs, seasoned mini corn on the cob that’s baked and tossed with cheese, and Smoked Hasselback Sausage with sides of spicy cheese and sauce; mac and cheese and Mediterranean pizzas, among other varieties; and, of course, sweet monkey bread.

It also offers delivery and online ordering.

Visit rebelmonkeypizza.com or call 402-487-3235 for more information.

