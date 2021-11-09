 Skip to main content
Rebel Monkey Pizza under construction in southwest Omaha
'You want extra toppings for your floating pizza?' ISS crew hold pizza night

Rebel Monkey Pizza is being built at 16919 Audrey St. Suite 10 (on the corner of 168th and Harrison Streets) and plans to open soon, according to a message on its phone answering machine.

It’s currently hiring workers. You can find a link on its Facebook page.

The menu features some interesting appetizers such as Rebel Corn Dogs, seasoned mini corn on the cob that’s baked and tossed with cheese, and Smoked Hasselback Sausage with sides of spicy cheese and sauce; mac and cheese and Mediterranean pizzas, among other varieties; and, of course, sweet monkey bread.

It also offers delivery and online ordering.

Visit rebelmonkeypizza.com or call 402-487-3235 for more information.

2021 World-Herald Living Staff's Favorite Recipes

Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.

3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day
Momaha

3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

