Recipe: Mongolian Beef is good when eating out, but better when made at home

Mongolian Beef is a favorite when dining out. The tender beef, ample peppers and onions and a sauce that’s both sweet and savory are a mouthwatering combination.

But even better is making it at home in less than 30 minutes.

To ensure the beef is tender, cut the meat into thin strips against the grain. Cutting the meat into even, ¼-inch wide strips will allow for quick and even cooking. And make sure you don’t overcook the beef strips. A quick sear will give you crispy, but tender beef.

Easy Mongolian Beef





1½ to 2 pounds beef stew tips, flank steak, New York strip steak — extra fat trimmed and cut against the grain into thin strips

½ cup cornstarch

½ cup neutral oil

4 stalks green onion, green part only, cut into 2-inch pieces

3 sweet bell peppers, cut into strips

1 large onion cut into quarters and sliced

2 teaspoons powdered ginger

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup low sodium soy sauce

½ cup water

½ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce (add more or less for desired spiciness)

1. Pat dry the beef, trim fat, then cut against the grain into thin strips.

2. In a zip-top bag combine the ½ cup cornstarch and beef strips. Seal the bag and shake until the beef strips are fully and evenly coated in cornstarch.

3. Heat a large skillet over high heat, then add 2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet. Next, add sliced bell peppers and quickly cook them for about 4 minutes, stirring often. Do not overcook them, they should still have a bit of a bite to them. As soon as the bell peppers are browned slightly, remove them to a separate bowl. If there is excess oil in the bottom of the skillet, tilt the skillet to the side to drain the oil before remove the bell peppers.

4. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet. Add the onions and sear for about 4 minutes, just trying to char up the sides. Tilt the skillet and remove the onion to the bowl with peppers, leaving the excess oil behind.

5. Next, heat the remaining oil. Add the beef strips, shaking off the excess of cornstarch and cooking in a single layer in batches for about 1 minute per side. Transfer the cooked beef to a separate bowl. Do not overcrowd the pan. Beef needs to be seared, not cooked in its own juices. Add additional oil if needed.

6. Drain off the remaining oil from the skillet leaving the stuck on beef bits.

7. Next add soy sauce, water and brown sugar, ginger and minced garlic to the pan. Let it come to a boil, scraping off the bits off the bottom of the skillet.

8. Boil for about 1 to 2 minutes to reduce the sauce. Then, add Sriracha if desired.

9. Add the beef back into the sauce and stir to coat it in the sauce. Allow to come to a boil, which should thicken the sauce. Next add the bell peppers, onion and the green onion stalks and stir until heated through.

10. Serve over rice.

