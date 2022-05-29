Recipe: Perfect for warm days, strawberry cream puffs a light and airy treat

It’s amazing how fast time can disappear when you start watching food videos on social media. Recently, the one that caught my eye was for strawberry cream puffs. They looked light and airy, the perfect treat to take into work on a summer-like day.
Only one problem: they were made with choux pastry. I’ve witnessed enough choux pastry (pronounced shoe pastry) flops on “The Great British Baking Show” to be hesitant. But after reading a few blogs for helpful tips, I was ready to give it a whirl.
Choux pastry is made with seven ingredients that are kitchen staples: butter, water, milk, sugar, salt, flour and eggs. The bulk of the pastry dough is eggs, which provide some leavening, allowing them to puff when baked.
There are two simple rules you must follow for choux pastry:
stick to the ingredients and measurements
don’t open the oven while it bakes
I did have a few that didn’t puff as much as I would have liked, but once they were cut open and filled, you really couldn’t tell. And they still tasted great.
Strawberry Cream Puffs
Choux Pastry
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces
3½ ounces water
3½ ounces 2% or whole milk
¼ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
1 cup (125g) all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)
4 large eggs, beaten
Filling
2 cups heavy cream
½ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon instant vanilla pudding
Fresh strawberries
Optional: powdered sugar for dusting
1. Make the choux pastry dough: Combine the butter, water, milk, salt and sugar together in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the butter has melted. Bring mixture to a simmer. Once simmering, reduce heat to low and add the flour all at once. Stir until the flour is completely incorporated and a thick dough clumps into a ball. Mash the dough ball against the bottom and sides of the pan for 1 to 2 minutes, to gently cook the flour and remove excess liquid. Remove from heat and transfer to a mixing bowl. Allow to cool down for a few minutes.
2. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well. The mixture will look curdled at first, but will begin to come together as you stir. For the final egg, beat before adding and start with half of the egg (you may not need all of it). Stir well. Stop adding egg when the choux pastry has reached the desired texture: shiny, thick and smooth with a pipeable consistency. (I had about 1/2 of the egg left, which I used for the egg wash.)
3. For cream puff shells: Preheat oven to 400 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Lightly brush the parchment with water, which creates a humid environment for the pastry shells allowing them to puff up without drying out or burning.
4. Transfer choux pastry dough to a piping bag fitted with a Wilton 1A piping tip. Pipe 2-inch mounds about 3 inches apart. You can also use a zipped-top bag and cut off the corner for easy piping. Using a water moistened finger, smooth down the peaks and lightly brush each with egg wash.
5. Bake for 20 minutes then, without opening the oven door, reduce oven to 350 F and continue to bake for 10 more minutes until golden brown. Do not open the oven as the pastries cook, as cool air will prevent them from properly puffing up. Remove from the oven. Using a knife or wooden skewer, poke a hole in the bottom of the puff and transfer to a cooling rack (this allows the steam to escape better). Allow to cool completely before filling.
6. For the whipped cream: Chill mixing bowl and whisk attachment for mixer in the freezer for 30 minutes prior to whipping the cream. Whisk instant vanilla pudding and powdered sugar together in a small bow. Add heavy whipping cream and vanilla to chilled bowl. Using whisk attachment, add in the powdered sugar mixture. Once the sugar is incorporated, increase speed slowly from low to high as cream begins to firm up and create peaks.
7. Beat for 60 to 90 seconds until stiff peaks form. Stopping once halfway through to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Don’t over mix or it will begin to separate.
8. For Strawberry Cream Puffs: Split open pastries and fill with homemade whipped cream and strawberries. Optional: Dust tops with powdered sugar.
Adapted from tastemade.com
