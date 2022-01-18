Reservations are required for high teas at Master’s Hand

Master’s Hand gift shop and café in Tekamah, Nebraska, is having two American High Teas the week before Valentine’s Day.
The events, Feb. 4 and 5, will include both sweet and savory delicacies from the Master’s Hand kitchen. The cinnamon rolls at the café recently were named “best in the world” at worldsbestcinnamonrolls.com. The café serves lunch Monday through Saturday.
Couples are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day early at the event, which is $35 per person. It also would be a fun “girls only” outing.
Women are invited to dress up in bows and frills. The person with the fanciest hat each day will win a $25 gift certificate.
Each tea starts at 4 p.m. Go to the Master’s Hand Facebook page to make a reservation.
