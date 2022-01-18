 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reservations are required for high teas at Master’s Hand
Master’s Hand gift shop and café in Tekamah, Nebraska, is having two American High Teas the week before Valentine’s Day.

The events, Feb. 4 and 5, will include both sweet and savory delicacies from the Master’s Hand kitchen. The cinnamon rolls at the café recently were named “best in the world” at worldsbestcinnamonrolls.com. The café serves lunch Monday through Saturday.

Couples are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day early at the event, which is $35 per person. It also would be a fun “girls only” outing.

Women are invited to dress up in bows and frills. The person with the fanciest hat each day will win a $25 gift certificate.

Each tea starts at 4 p.m. Go to the Master’s Hand Facebook page to make a reservation.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

