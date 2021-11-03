ReubenFest returns at Crescent Moon, and it’s a Reubenpalooza

Crescent Moon Ale House has announced the schedule for ReubenFest, a popular event that’s returning this year after a pandemic break.

This year’s version will be Nov. 8 through 13 at the bar near 35th and Farnam Streets in the Blackstone District.

Daily specials:

Nov. 8: Reuben rings

Nov 9: Reuben stuffed tots and Odell Pint Night, which starts at 4 p.m.

Nov. 10: Reuben puffy tacos

Nov. 11: Reuben calzone

Nov. 12: Reuben pizza

Nov. 13: Reuben deviled eggs

Other items are served daily, including the famous Blackstone Reuben sandwich and its smoked and Rachel (turkey) counterparts; and Reuben egg rolls, soup, burritos, mac and cheese and poutine.

Crescent Moon is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit beercornerusa.com for more information.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.