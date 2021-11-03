ReubenFest returns at Crescent Moon, and it’s a Reubenpalooza

Crescent Moon Ale House has announced the schedule for ReubenFest, a popular event that’s returning this year after a pandemic break.
This year’s version will be Nov. 8 through 13 at the bar near 35th and Farnam Streets in the Blackstone District.
Nov 9: Reuben stuffed tots and Odell Pint Night, which starts at 4 p.m.
Nov. 10: Reuben puffy tacos
Nov. 13: Reuben deviled eggs
Other items are served daily, including the famous Blackstone Reuben sandwich and its smoked and Rachel (turkey) counterparts; and Reuben egg rolls, soup, burritos, mac and cheese and poutine.
Crescent Moon is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit beercornerusa.com for more information.
The Reuben sandwich was created at the historic former Blackstone Hotel in Omaha.
Reuben Kulakofsky and wife in their 60th wedding anniversary photo from 1957. Kulakofsky is said to be the inventor of the Reuben sandwich in the late 1920s at the Blackstone in Omaha.
The Crescent Moon sports a potent Reuben just across the street from the historic Blackstone Hotel, where the sandwich was created.
The Reuben at the Crescent Moon is the closest geographically to the historic Blackstone Hotel, where the sandwich was created.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2013 at Wilson and Washburn.
Reuben and sauerkraut fans pose for a photo for the label of a Frank's Kraut can. The company visited the Crescent Moon in 2013 to take a photo for their cans' labels.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2018 at Mayne Street Market.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2018 at Barchen.
Mayor Jim Suttle shows a proclamation from 2013, when Frank's Kraut visited the Crescent Moon to take a photo for the label of their cans on Reuben Sandwich Day in Omaha.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version at Early Bird in the Blackstone District.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2019 at Rathskeller Bier Haus.
Frank's Kraut visited the Crescent Moon to take a photo for the labels of the company's cans when then-Mayor Jim Suttle proclaimed March 14, 2013, as Reuben Sandwich Day in Omaha.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version from Nebraska Brewing Company.
The Reuben sandwich has played a key role in the Omaha area's history, including this version shown in 2018 at Paddy McGown's.
