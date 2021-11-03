 Skip to main content
ReubenFest returns at Crescent Moon, and it’s a Reubenpalooza
The hotel in Omaha's Blackstone district is thought to be the original home of the sandwich.

Crescent Moon Ale House has announced the schedule for ReubenFest, a popular event that’s returning this year after a pandemic break.

Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St., will be the site of ReubenFest next month.

This year’s version will be Nov. 8 through 13 at the bar near 35th and Farnam Streets in the Blackstone District.

Daily specials:

Nov. 8: Reuben rings

Nov 9: Reuben stuffed tots and Odell Pint Night, which starts at 4 p.m.

Nov. 10: Reuben puffy tacos

Nov. 11: Reuben calzone

Nov. 12: Reuben pizza

Nov. 13: Reuben deviled eggs

The Reuben at Crescent Moon takes center stage from Nov. 8 through 13 when ReubenFest returns. 

Other items are served daily, including the famous Blackstone Reuben sandwich and its smoked and Rachel (turkey) counterparts; and Reuben egg rolls, soup, burritos, mac and cheese and poutine.

Crescent Moon is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit beercornerusa.com for more information.

The Reuben sandwich was said to be created in the historic Blackstone Hotel by Reuben Kulakofsky. 

