Ribstock bringing 10 barbecue vendors to Aksarben Village

Ribstock was canceled in 2020, so planners hope that even more people will be eager to come out this year.

Nine of the barbecuers are from the Omaha area, and one is from outside Tecumseh, so patrons will support Nebraska businesses, Englemeyer said.

“We’re not a rib fest (that’s) corporate with national cooks who come into town, take your money and leave,” he said.

Participating vendors are: Oklahoma Joe’s, 3D BBQ, Boyd & Charlies, Wayne’s New Skoo, Taste of Heaven, Sauce Bosses, Spice Your Life, Big Green Q, Billy Buck’s Smokehouse and Arly’s.

Other nonprofits supported by Ribstock include Project Wee Care, which provides food, warm clothing, school supplies and Christmas gifts to needy Millard area families; a scholarship fund serving Millard's public high schools and Skutt Catholic High School; and Pick a Pooch Adoption Days and Pet Expo, which runs concurrently with Ribstock at Baxter Arena.

A series of videos on ribstockbbq.com offers details of the festival and stories and statistics about the supported organizations and the people they serve. Englemeyer said his dad is a narrator.