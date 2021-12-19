Rose Blossom rolls a tasty addition to any holiday table

If you are looking for a breakfast to serve for the holidays that is as tasty as it is beautiful, look no further than these Rose Blossoms.

The rolls don’t take much longer to make than regular cinnamon rolls, but since the cinnamon topping is braided throughout the roll, there is no need for caramel or frosting — there is sweetness in every bite.

While delicious fresh out of the oven, these rolls will keep their freshness for a couple days.

A quick warming in the oven before serving and you won’t be able to tell they were made ahead of time.

ROSE BLOSSOMS

Makes 24

DOUGH

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

½ cup lukewarm water (Between 110F and 115F)

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

½ cup vegetable shortening

½ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, beaten

1½ teaspoons salt