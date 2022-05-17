Rusty Taco special features southern fried chicken

The new limited-edition special at Rusty Taco features pickles.

You read that right. The Southern Fried Chicken Taco has diced dills on top of the hand-breaded bird. It’s finished with a drizzle of house-made honey barbecue sauce and slaw.

Pickles and honey barbecue sauce have never been featured on a Rusty Taco, said Brendan Mauri, the chain’s brand president.

“It’s important to us to continually introduce new flavor profiles to our guests,” he said in a press release.

The chain, founded in Dallas in 2010, also is offering the new Rusty Tango margarita, made with fresh lime juice and a swirl of sangria.

Omaha has two Rusty Taco locations, at 12995 West Center Road and 14919 West Maple Road. The chain has 39 outlets in 12 states.

Go to rustytaco.com to see a menu.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.