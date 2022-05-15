Sauced by Alfaro takes over Piccolo Pete's space in Papillion

When Michelle Alfaro’s son needed money for a mission trip, she decided to capitalize on her love of cooking.

She made salsa from a family-inspired recipe and sold it to help him reach his goal. It was popular, so she contacted Hy-Vee about stocking it in stores.

“They had a tasting, and said it was some of the best salsa they’d ever had,” Alfaro said.

My Chelle’s Salsa ended up in all but one of the 14 local Hy-Vee supermarkets.

Then Alfaro discerned that God wanted her to do more. She found a kitchen in Louisville, and started cooking foods such as bang-bang shrimp tacos and a brown sugar-bourbon burger.

She called her venture Sauced by Alfaro, and prepared dishes that diners either took home or ate in a nearby tavern.

Now that business is moving to a small sit-down restaurant in downtown Papillion, in the space that housed the short-lived reincarnation of Piccolo Pete’s.

She was supposed to launch last week but equipment delays set that back. This weekend, she gave diners a sneak peek at restaurant renovations and served a couple of her signature entrees at a soft opening.

Her new location can only seat up to 14 diners, but by June, a patio accommodating 34 more seats will be open. She’s partnering with Twisted Vine, a wine bar next door, to provide food for their customers and, in turn, they will serve drinks to hers. The Twisted Vine patio has additional seating.

Next weekend, she’s having another opening event and will serve those iconic shrimp tacos, which went viral after she introduced them on social media.

She credits a Facebook group of local foodies for her success.

“People from Omaha started coming to Louisville because of Omaha Food Lovers,” she said. “They came every weekend and sometimes during the week. I would think ‘I can’t believe people are doing this for my food.’ I won ‘best new restaurant of 2022’ from OFL, so that’s pretty cool.”

Alfaro didn’t go to culinary school. She has a master’s degree in public administration from Villanova University and had a job with the Omaha City Planning Department. She was working on her doctorate in human capital management when she changed course.

She said she quit her “comfy” city job — with its pay, benefits and vacation time — to follow her dream. When the pandemic paused her business for a while, she took a job as a waitress and manager at another establishment to learn that side of the food industry.

When it officially opens, Sauced by Alfaro will be open 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and either 11:30 a.m. or noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will be closed Sundays (“important family days”) and Mondays.

Alfaro is excited to set up shop so close to home — and eager to serve her neighbors, loyal customers and new friends.

“My lease was up in Louisville and this came up. I live less than a mile from this location. It’s just down the street from my son’s school,” she said. “It will be great to see people out there enjoying my food.”

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/saucedbyalfaro.

French-Asian bakery is coming to central Omaha

Tous les Jours, a bakery chain with more than 70 stores in the United States, is opening an Omaha outlet.

A “coming soon” sign is on a space at 7538 Dodge St., next to Charleston’s restaurant.

The shop sells more than 300 kinds of baked goods, including breads such as milk pillow and taro buttercream, cakes such as Earl Gray latte and strawberry cream and sandwiches such as chicken salad and beef rib. It also has coffee and other drinks and several varieties of macarons.

The chain, founded in 2004, also has more than 1,650 stores worldwide.

Visit tljus.com for a complete menu.

Buy Greek food, raise funds for cancer fight

John’s Grecian Delight will donate 20% of its proceeds on Wednesday to fight cancer.

The restaurant, at 1001 Fort Crook Road, Suite 110 at the former Southroads Mall in Bellevue, is joining with the Stick a Fork in Cancer movement to raise funds. It serves gyros, burgers and grilled chicken along with daily specials and Greek desserts such as baklava and milopita.

It has been family owned since 1981.

It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

You can see a menu at facebook.com/Johns-Grecian-Delight.

Mulhall’s has ice cream amid the plants

Coneflower Creamery will be at Mulhall’s Nursery, 3615 N. 120th St., on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. all summer.

The artisan ice cream shop, at 3961 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District, is known for its farm-to-cone philosophy and use of products from local vendors such as Archetype Coffee, Burbach Dairy and Honey Creek Creamery.

At Mulhall’s, both pints and single-serve dishes of ice cream will be available.

Classes and events focus on brunch, appetizers and evening tea

Wenday’s Cupcakes and Culinary Adventures is having several classes and events in May.

On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, the subject will be summer brunches.

Evening Tea with Wenday will be May 25 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Savory Summer Appetizers will be May 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The classes are taught by Wenday Dawwn Cooper, former owner of Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique in Council Bluffs. For more information, go to wendayskitchenboutique.com.

Taco Tequila Tuesdays involve trolley and tunes

You can take a taco Tuesday tour complete with margaritas from now through June 22.

Participants on the Ollie the Trolley tour will get a taco and drink at three authentic Mexican restaurants in Omaha for $49.95 per person. It starts at GI Forum, 2002 N. St., moves on to Howard’s Charro Cafe, 4443 S. 13th, and ends at Epoca Cantina, 1101 Davenport St. #150.

A tour guide, who sings in a mariachi band, will teach participants songs and talk about south Omaha culture as they travel from site to site.

The tours run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. You can reserve a spot at olliethetrolley.com. Participants are asked to arrive at the GI Forum by 5:15 p.m. for check-in.

