Sbarro pizza is open again, and its only Nebraska location is in Omaha

Quick-service pizzeria and longtime mall food court staple Sbarro recently opened a new franchise inside the Kwik Shop location at 90th and Blondo Streets. It is the only Sbarro location in Nebraska.

The new location follows the Sbarro's March 2022 partnership with convenience store group EG America, the parent company of Kwik Shop. A press release announced plans to open more than 100 storefronts in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

Sbarro's strategy of mall pizza and pasta faltered after it filed for bankruptcy and closed 155 franchise locations nationwide in 2014. Along with Americans shifting their shopping habits to online retailers, malls such as Westroads closed Sbarro and other fast-food franchises in favor of higher-end food halls.

