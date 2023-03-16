World's. Largest. Cake Ball.

You read that right. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Scooter's Coffee will attempt to make it into the Guinness World Records with the world's largest cake ball.

Scooter's attempt will be made from 690 pounds of dough, 150 pounds of buttercream frosting and 50 birthday sprinkles. The current record is 628 pounds and is held by the Sheffield Wednesday Football Club in Sheffield, England.

The Scooter's cake ball will be baked from scratch at Harvest Roasting in Omaha. It will be assembled, unveiled and judged by Guinness Wednesday during the Scooter's annual Grow Conference at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The conference is being held Monday through March 23.

The cake ball, which must be consumed or donated following the judging, will be served to conference attendees at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Any remaining slices of the cake ball will then be donated to Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue in Omaha.