Scooter's Coffee is debuting its 83rd store in the Omaha metro.

The new store, owned and operated by Christen and John Shelbourn, opens Friday near 107th Avenue and Pacific Street.

During the drive-thru store's grand opening on Friday, customers can get half-off any drink if paying with the Scooter's mobile app.

The Nebraska-based coffee chain is known for its specialty coffee and pastries. In operation for more than 20 years, the chain has more than 500 locations across 28 states.

