Scooters unveils holiday menu, coffee flavors
Shortly after the last Halloween boo, Scooter’s Coffee launched its holiday coffee and treats menu.

Seasonal drinks include Holiday Spice Caramelicious, Sugar Cookie Latte and Peppermint Mocha, along with the ever-popular hot chocolate. The chain, founded in the Omaha area, also is offering frosted sugar cookies and warm cinnamon rolls to dunk in your drinks.

You also can buy new ground coffee packs in stores and online. Flavors include Caramelicious, Signature Blend, French Vanilla and Breakfast Blend.

Visit scooterscoffee.com for more information.

