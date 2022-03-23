 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seafood chain opening restaurant in Council Bluffs

The Laughing Crab, a seafood restaurant chain based in Des Moines, is opening an outlet at Metro Crossing in Council Bluffs.

It’s going into a 3,600-square-foot space that previously housed a barbecue restaurant. It’s known for Cajun specialties such as crawfish and fried catfish and shrimp.

Other locations are in Louisiana, Wisconsin and Texas.

