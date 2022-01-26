 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second Brownie Bar site being remodeled, should be open by mid-February
  Updated
Owners hope Omaha’s second Brownie Bar will be open by mid-February.

The shop will be across the street from Rockbrook Village at 108th Street and West Center Road. The location was previously a Mix-Ins ice cream store and, before that, an Italian market.

Co-owner Jim Friedman said the target opening date is Feb. 2, but equipment shipping issues may get in the way.

Valentine’s Day is one of the bar’s busiest days, so they’re hoping to be up and running by then if the earlier date isn’t possible, he said.

The store will have the same menu as the original location, which opened in November 2019 at 12th and Leavenworth Streets on the outskirts of the Old Market. It features three brownie varieties: traditional, blonde and dark chocolate. You can eat them “naked” or add toppings such as frosting, fudge sauce, dulce de leche or fruit compotes.

Plain brownies are $4, brownies with two toppings are $5.50 and a brownie sundae with Ted and Wally’s vanilla bean or Dutch chocolate ice cream is $7.75.

Brownie Bar also does flights, featuring one of each brownie and eight toppings in one-ounce cups, for $15.75. A special on the flights for $14 runs through today at the downtown store.

Brownie Bar Omaha is the brownie bakery where you build-a-brownie; choose your brownie, pick your toppings. Brownie options include traditional, blonde and dark chocolate.

Friedman said business has been brisk since the downtown store opened, with mail orders and corporate events accounting for about 70% of their sales.

“We have shipped to every state, including Hawaii, and Puerto Rico,” he said.

The new store has more dine-in space, he said, so that might alter sales percentages.

Several months ago, Friedman and his partner, Michael Mitilier, posted on social media that they were considering a second store and gave followers the chance to pick from three west Omaha ZIP codes. The runaway winner was 68144, and the new store is within its boundaries, Friedman said.

They’re already planning their next expansion, to Lincoln, and have their eyes on out-of-state locations such as Kansas City, Minneapolis or Des Moines.

Visit browniebaromaha.com to learn more.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes of the Year

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

