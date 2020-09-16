Second location of The Omaha Bakery to open in Elkhorn area

A second location of The Omaha Bakery will open in the Elkhorn area next month, owner Michelle Kaiser announced on Facebook this week.
The new shop will be in a business complex near 210th Street and Cumberland Drive. Kaiser opened her first Omaha store at 608 S. 72nd St. in 2016 after operating a similar business in Fremont for several years.
Kaiser’s shop is known for its breads, cookies and bars, cakes, cheesecakes and other pastries, including its peanut-butter cinnamon rolls.
It also carries a 50-product line of keto desserts. She added those selections in 2018 after she embraced the low-carb ketogenic diet. She lost 130 pounds and says it changed her life.
She now distributes keto products nationally.
Unlike Kaiser’s first store, the far-west Omaha Bakery will offer takeout service only.
Products from The Omaha Bakery also are available for curbside delivery in Lincoln on Friday afternoons at Breezy Island Ice in the Haymarket District. Order two days in advance at theomahabakery.com
Kaiser hopes to open the new location by Oct. 19.
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!