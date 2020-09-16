Second location of The Omaha Bakery to open in Elkhorn area

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second location of The Omaha Bakery will open in the Elkhorn area next month, owner Michelle Kaiser announced on Facebook this week.

The new shop will be in a business complex near 210th Street and Cumberland Drive. Kaiser opened her first Omaha store at 608 S. 72nd St. in 2016 after operating a similar business in Fremont for several years.

Kaiser’s shop is known for its breads, cookies and bars, cakes, cheesecakes and other pastries, including its peanut-butter cinnamon rolls.

It also carries a 50-product line of keto desserts. She added those selections in 2018 after she embraced the low-carb ketogenic diet. She lost 130 pounds and says it changed her life.

She now distributes keto products nationally.

Unlike Kaiser’s first store, the far-west Omaha Bakery will offer takeout service only.

Products from The Omaha Bakery also are available for curbside delivery in Lincoln on Friday afternoons at Breezy Island Ice in the Haymarket District. Order two days in advance at theomahabakery.com

Kaiser hopes to open the new location by Oct. 19.