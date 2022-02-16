Shucks at Pacific temporarily closed, but clam chowder awaits

The Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar at 119th and Pacific Streets is temporarily closed for repairs and remodeling, as is the adjoining Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market.

The other two Omaha locations, at 19th and Leavenworth Streets and 168th Street and West Center Road, will remain open.

Owners said they hope to reopen by Feb. 23 in time for Clam Chowder Days, which is scheduled at all three restaurants. They promise to keep people posted, so check their website for updates.

During Clam Chowder Days, they’re offering flights with three versions of the soup: Rhode Island, Manhattan and New England. The flights are $9 and are available only for dine-in customers. Cups and bowls of clam chowder will also be served.

