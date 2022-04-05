 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sickies Garage brings back Toast Our Troops

  • Updated
  • 0

Donating new items to military personnel can earn you a free beer during April at Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews.

Diners can choose and purchase care package items at sickiesburgers.com/toast-our-troops to get a complimentary 16-ounce tap Shiner Beer.

Entries on the wish list include personal care products such as lip balm and sunscreen, playing cards, board games and snacks such as beef jerky and protein bars.

Everything that’s purchased will be delivered to service members and veterans through local military bases and operations after April 30, when the drive ends.

Donors must be 21 years old to get the free beer. The offer is good for one complimentary beer per guest per visit.

The Omaha-area Sickies is at 1203 Cornhusker Blvd. in Bellevue.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wine dinner set for early April at Old Market Stokes

Wine dinner set for early April at Old Market Stokes

The menu features goat cheese flatbread with the new Saldo sauvignon blanc; lobster and oyster risotto with Prisoner chardonnay; New York strip au rouge with a Prisoner red blend and cocoa hazelnut baklava with Saldo zinfandel.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sienna Miller tapped into personal experience for her latest role

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert