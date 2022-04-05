Sickies Garage brings back Toast Our Troops

Donating new items to military personnel can earn you a free beer during April at Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews.

Diners can choose and purchase care package items at sickiesburgers.com/toast-our-troops to get a complimentary 16-ounce tap Shiner Beer.

Entries on the wish list include personal care products such as lip balm and sunscreen, playing cards, board games and snacks such as beef jerky and protein bars.

Everything that’s purchased will be delivered to service members and veterans through local military bases and operations after April 30, when the drive ends.

Donors must be 21 years old to get the free beer. The offer is good for one complimentary beer per guest per visit.

The Omaha-area Sickies is at 1203 Cornhusker Blvd. in Bellevue.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.