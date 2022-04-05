Sickies Garage brings back Toast Our Troops

Donating new items to military personnel can earn you a free beer during April at Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews.
Diners can choose and purchase care package items at sickiesburgers.com/toast-our-troops to get a complimentary 16-ounce tap Shiner Beer.
Entries on the wish list include personal care products such as lip balm and sunscreen, playing cards, board games and snacks such as beef jerky and protein bars.
Everything that’s purchased will be delivered to service members and veterans through local military bases and operations after April 30, when the drive ends.
Donors must be 21 years old to get the free beer. The offer is good for one complimentary beer per guest per visit.
The Omaha-area Sickies is at 1203 Cornhusker Blvd. in Bellevue.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267