Sinful Burger in Bellevue to close for good late this month

After 9 1/2 years in a Bellevue strip mall, Sinful Burger Sports Grill is closing.
The final day is Oct. 27, owner Jim Nearing announced on Facebook. That’s also his birthday.
“If you’re thinking that’s an odd day to close a business, well, birthdays are a celebration of life. I want to celebrate nearly 10 years of our fifth child’s life (Sinful Burger)," he wrote.
The restaurant he opened with wife Debbie is known for its big, juicy sandwiches named after the Seven Deadly Sins.
"Our decision to close did not come easily or quickly,” he said in his post.
Reached at the restaurant, Debbie Nearing said the pandemic had been difficult, but it wasn’t the reason for the closing. She declined to elaborate.
Jim Nearing wrote that they decided to close a few weeks ago but gave their staff some time to find new jobs before announcing the couple’s decision.
“Debbie and I think of them each as family members, not employees,” he said. “What an amazing run we’ve had.”
Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 37 essential restaurants
Stella’s Bar & Grill
UMAMI Asian Cuisine
Le Bouillon
V. Mertz
La Buvette
M’s Pub
The Boiler Room Restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Kitchen Table
Block 16
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant
Johnny’s Cafe
Dinker's
Time Out Chicken
Farine + Four
Lo Sole Mio
Modern Love
The Grey Plume
Crescent Moon
Coneflower Creamery
La Casa Pizzaria
Salween Thai
Saddle Creek Breakfast Club
Dario's Brasserie
Pitch Pizzeria
Yoshitomo
Au Courant
Ika Ramen & Izakaya
Blue & Fly Asian Kitchen
The Drover
El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Twisted Cork Bistro
Tired Texan BBQ
The Jaipur
Le Voltaire French Restaurant
Dante
Runza
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines
Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers.