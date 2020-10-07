Sinful Burger in Bellevue to close for good late this month

After 9 1/2 years in a Bellevue strip mall, Sinful Burger Sports Grill is closing.

The final day is Oct. 27, owner Jim Nearing announced on Facebook. That’s also his birthday.

“If you’re thinking that’s an odd day to close a business, well, birthdays are a celebration of life. I want to celebrate nearly 10 years of our fifth child’s life (Sinful Burger)," he wrote.

The restaurant he opened with wife Debbie is known for its big, juicy sandwiches named after the Seven Deadly Sins.

"Our decision to close did not come easily or quickly,” he said in his post.

Reached at the restaurant, Debbie Nearing said the pandemic had been difficult, but it wasn’t the reason for the closing. She declined to elaborate.

Jim Nearing wrote that they decided to close a few weeks ago but gave their staff some time to find new jobs before announcing the couple’s decision.

“Debbie and I think of them each as family members, not employees,” he said. “What an amazing run we’ve had.”