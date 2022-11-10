 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIPS OF THE SEASON

Sips of the Season: 13th Street Coffee's monthly flavor choices a warm taste of autumn

Sips: 13th Street Coffee

13th Street Coffee has a large selection of specialty drinks that are rotated monthly.

 GRACE BELLINGHAUSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look at the apple pie from Omaha baker Brittany Gubbels.

Don’t be fooled by the unusually warm weather; the holiday spirit is already rearing its bright (and overly-cheery) head. Treat yourself to a holiday quaff and support Omaha businesses by checking out these locally owned and sourced coffee spots.

The quaint and family-owned 13th Street Coffee shop is on the southwest corner of the Old Market on (you guessed it) 13th Street and Jackson. The shop has a large selection of specialty drinks that are rotated monthly. The coffee is brewed with premium beans from Des Moines and the baristas are warm, inviting and willing to customize to customer preferences.

The toffee hazelnut flavor featured on the November drink menu is the perfect cup of joe for someone who enjoys hazelnut coffee, but wants a sweet and creamy edge to the morning brew classic.

The showstopper is December’s Nutcracker coffee flavor. With ingredients including maple and pistachio, its aroma is as earthy and fresh as a newly-chopped Christmas tree. It’s akin to Starbucks’ pistachio latte with a decadent maple flavor twist subbing in for the coffee chain’s brown butter.

Stop by 13th Street Coffee on Nov. 26 for the Old Market’s “Small Business Saturday” or anytime after Thanksgiving to stay toasty with a warm coffee as you stroll through the Old Market lighting displays.

