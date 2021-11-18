 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sistine Chapel exhibition to feature a Taste of Italy in Omaha Saturday
0 comments

Sistine Chapel exhibition to feature a Taste of Italy in Omaha Saturday

Check out this tasty dish centered around sun-dried tomatoes.

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition", the internationally acclaimed touring exhibition, will host an intimate dining experience at The Capitol District, 1100 Capitol Ave., from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The night will feature live music, Italian food, wine. The chef-driven menu by Attitude on Food will include some of Italy’s most classic dishes, such as:

• Antipasto skewers

• Caprese salads

• Bruschettas

• Pasta Wheel — Fresh, cooked pasta is mixed in a parmesan wheel in front of guests

Paired with Italian-inspired signature drinks that enhance the tasting notes of the dishes, and pop-up performances from Opera Omaha throughout the evening, guests will be transported to one of Rome’s most treasured sites.

Tickets are $19 and can be purchased at https://sistinechapelexhibit.com/omaha/.

2021 World-Herald Living Staff's Favorite Recipes

Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.

3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day
Momaha

3 mimosa recipes to serve mom this Mother's Day

  • KILEY CRUSE
  • Updated
  • 0

For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Billie Eilish wrote three original songs for the new Pixar movie ’Turning Red’

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert