Snack on this Omaha: Apple Pie Caramel Apple from Sugar Makery
Think of it as apple pie on a stick.

An Apple Pie Caramel Apple from Sugar Makery.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.

What it is: An apple dipped in smooth caramel, then dipped again in white chocolate with cinnamon sugar coating and vanilla drizzle. You can have your choice of red or green apples. It tastes just like apple pie.

Where you can find it: Sugar Makery Bittersweet, 19278 Conifer Lane, Council Bluffs or Sugar Makery, 204 E. Sharp St., Glenwood, Iowa.

Cost: $7 (don't forget tax and it's always nice to tip)

More information: sugarmakery.com

