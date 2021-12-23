 Skip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: BBQ Nachos at Parker's Smokehouse in Ashland
These five restaurants have received the most votes in a poll on the area's most-missed closed restaurants on Omaha.com.
Parker's Smokehouse in Ashland BBQ Nachos Fresh made tortilla chips smothered in melted Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, topped with your choice of Chopped Beef Brisket or Georgia Pork, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, drizzled with Chipotle and served with a side of sour cream. 

Nachos are a great go-to appetizer. But when they are topped with a generous portion of tender Georgia pork and barbecue sauce ... yum!  

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business. 

BBQ Nachos from Parker's Smokehouse in Ashland 

What it is: Fresh made tortilla chips smothered in melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, topped with your choice of chopped beef brisket or Georgia pork, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, green onions, drizzled with chipotle and served with a side of sour cream. 

Where you can find it: Parker's Smokehouse, intersection of highways 6 and 63, I-80 Exit 420 south of Ashland or 8341 O St., Lincoln

Cost: $13.99 Brisket $11.99 Pork (don't forget to tip your server) 

More information: www.parkerssmokehouse.com

 

