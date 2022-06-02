Snack on this, Omaha: Beef Taquitos from Jackson Street Tavern

This beautifully plated appetizer tastes as good as it looks. Three generously filled beef taquitos are perfectly fried and topped with ample fresh cabbage slaw and sauces. They are not too spicy and also have a hint of sweetness.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Beef Taquitos

What it is: Three large taquitos made with flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef. They are fried and topped with cabbage slaw, queso fresco, fresno chili sauce, salsa verde and crema.

Where you can find it: Jackson Street Tavern, 1125 Jackson St. in the Old Market

Cost: $12 (don't forget tax and tip)