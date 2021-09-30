Snack on this, Omaha: Blonde Brownies from Brownie Bar

A brownie doesn't have to be chocolate to be delicious.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended treat from a metro-area business.
Blonde Brownies from Brownie Bar
What they are: Sometimes called a "blondie", a blonde brownie is made without cocoa powder and has a rich vanilla flavor. For this snack, the staff at Brownie Bar warmed up the treat first, then added whipped cream and a flavorful strawberry compote.
Where you can find them: Brownie Bar, 1217 Leavenworth near the Old Market.
Cost: $4 for a "naked" brownie (no toppings); $5 for a brownie with two toppings of your choice; and $7.50 for a brownie sundae featuring Ted & Wally's ice cream. (Don't forget about tax).
More information: browniebaromaha.com