Snack on this, Omaha: Bonbons from Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates

You'll want to slow down and savor these artfully crafted bonbons. With nearly two dozen signature and seasonal flavors to choose from, you might have a hard time picking a favorite. We tried white chocolate raspberry, sticky bun, passion fruit and lemon.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.
Bonbons from Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates
What they are: Delicate chocolate shells that are hand-painted and polished to perfection. The fillings include ganache, caramel, jellies and gianduja.
Where you can find it: Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates, 5270 Hidcote Drive, Suite 101, Lincoln
Cost: $14 for a box of six
More information: lulubeechocolates.com
People are also reading…
Kiley Cruse's Favorite Recipes
OWH kitchen writer Kiley Cruse looks back at her favorite recipes of 2021.
Readers who enjoy cooking enjoyed these variations on a classic cocktail for Mother's Day, bridal showers — or really any day.
April is National Soft Pretzel Month and this recipe helped give readers a tasty reason to celebrate.
"Beautiful." "Amazing." "How did you do that?" This pull-apart pie is a head-turner, for sure.
Readers looking for a way to dress up their holiday breakfast dishes found this recipe and method easy and a keeper for their recipe boxes.
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes readers could whip up a delicious treat for their Fourth o…
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375