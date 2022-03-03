 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Bonbons from Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates

  Updated
You'll want to slow down and savor these artfully crafted bonbons. With nearly two dozen signature and seasonal flavors to choose from, you might have a hard time picking a favorite. We tried white chocolate raspberry, sticky bun, passion fruit and lemon.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Bonbons from Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates

What they are: Delicate chocolate shells that are hand-painted and polished to perfection. The fillings include ganache, caramel, jellies and gianduja.

Where you can find it: Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates, 5270 Hidcote Drive, Suite 101, Lincoln

Cost: $14 for a box of six

More information: lulubeechocolates.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

