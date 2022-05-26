 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Cereal latte from CTRL Coffee & Cereal Bar

Breakfast in a cup. No, not Ovaltine or Carnation. This is even better: it's coffee and cereal, both at the same time.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Cereal Milk Latte from CTRL Coffee & Cereal Bar

Snack on this, Omaha: Cereal Milk Latte from CTRL Coffee & Cereal Bar

What it is: A milk base latte topped with your choice of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Golden Grahams or Fruity Pebbles cereals. Milk options include whole, skim, oat, almond and chocolate.

Where you can find it: CRTL Coffee & Cereal Bar, on the corner of 10th and Pacific Streets in Little Italy.

Cost: Between $5 and $7 (don't forget tax and tip)

More information: Facebook.com/ctrlcoffeebar

