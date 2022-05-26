Snack on this, Omaha: Cereal latte from CTRL Coffee & Cereal Bar

Breakfast in a cup. No, not Ovaltine or Carnation. This is even better: it's coffee and cereal, both at the same time.
Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.
Cereal Milk Latte from CTRL Coffee & Cereal Bar
What it is: A milk base latte topped with your choice of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Golden Grahams or Fruity Pebbles cereals. Milk options include whole, skim, oat, almond and chocolate.
Where you can find it: CRTL Coffee & Cereal Bar, on the corner of 10th and Pacific Streets in Little Italy.
Cost: Between $5 and $7 (don't forget tax and tip)
Snack on this, Omaha: Pan Dulce from Rico Pan
Snack on this, Omaha: Cinnamon Rolls from Legends Cafe
Snack on this, Omaha: Goat Cheese Peppadews from Pitch
Snack on this, Omaha: Fried Zucchini from Dante
Snack on this, Omaha: Bonbons from Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates
Snack on this, Omaha: Waffle Weekend at The Chocolate Season
Snack on this, Omaha: Designer cherries from The Cordial Cherry
Snack on this, Omaha: Ultimate Malt Balls from Old Market Candy Shop
Snack on this, Omaha: Pan Dulce from Rico Pan
Snack on this, Omaha: Cinnamon Rolls from Legends Cafe
Snack on this, Omaha: Goat Cheese Peppadews from Pitch
Snack on this, Omaha: Fried Zucchini from Dante
Snack on this, Omaha: Bonbons from Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates
Snack on this, Omaha: Waffle Weekend at The Chocolate Season
Snack on this, Omaha: Designer cherries from The Cordial Cherry
Snack on this, Omaha: Ultimate Malt Balls from Old Market Candy Shop
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!