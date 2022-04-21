Snack on this, Omaha: Cheesy Breadsticks from Copps Pizza

The cheesy breadstick appetizer at Copps Pizza is perfect for sharing with the table. They are the size of a small pizza, cut into 12 strips for easy dipping in the side of marinara sauce.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Cheesy Breadsticks from Copps Pizza

What they are: Breadsticks with the perfect amount of butter, garlic and cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce.

Where you can find it: 7204 Jones St. in Omaha or at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion

Cost: $7.99