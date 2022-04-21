 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snack on this, Omaha: Cheesy Breadsticks from Copps Pizza

  • Updated
  • 0

The cheesy breadstick appetizer at Copps Pizza is perfect for sharing with the table. They are the size of a small pizza, cut into 12 strips for easy dipping in the side of marinara sauce.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Cheesy Breadsticks from Copps Pizza

Snack on this, Omaha: Cheesy Breadsticks from Copps Pizza

What they are: Breadsticks with the perfect amount of butter, garlic and cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce.

Where you can find it: 7204 Jones St. in Omaha or at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion

Cost: $7.99

More information: coppspizza.com

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford 'heartbroken' over his son's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert