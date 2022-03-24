Snack on this, Omaha: Cinnamon Rolls from Legends Cafe

Cinnamon rolls go with everything. They are great as a day-starter and even better as a side next to a piping hot bowl of soup or chili.

Cinnamon Rolls from Legends Cafe

What they are: Pieces of heaven on a plate, these cinnamon rolls are large and soft — but not doughy — with just the right amount of cinnamon wrapped in the inside swirls. The vanilla icing gives is not too sweet and adds a nice glaze that enhances the spice in the rolls.