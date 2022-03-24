 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snack on this, Omaha: Cinnamon Rolls from Legends Cafe

Cinnamon rolls go with everything. They are great as a day-starter and even better as a side next to a piping hot bowl of soup or chili. 

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Cinnamon Rolls from Legends Cafe

What they are: Pieces of heaven on a plate, these cinnamon rolls are large and soft — but not doughy — with just the right amount of cinnamon wrapped in the inside swirls. The vanilla icing gives is not too sweet and adds a nice glaze that enhances the spice in the rolls.

Where you can find it: 501 S. Main St., Council Bluffs

Cost: $3.95 (Don't forget tax and tip)

More information: facebook.com/LegendsCafeCB

