Snack on this, Omaha: Designer cherries from The Cordial Cherry

Almost too cute to eat, these polar animal chocolate covered cherries cordials are hand-decorated, resulting in pieces of chocolate art. The combination of a sweet liquid cordial center wrapped in a chocolate coating is truly divine.

They are available in a number of seasonal and special occasion designs. The dilemma is deciding how long to wait before eating something so adorable.

Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business.

Designer cherries at The Cordial Cherry

What they are: Beautifully hand-crafted cherries, covered in chocolate with a liquid cordial center. Also available as brown butter chocolate truffles.

Where you can find it: The Cordial Cherry, 16939 Wright Plaza, Suite 143

Cost: Prices begin at $14.95 for a box of four. Also available in nine and 16 piece boxes.

More information: www.thecordialcherry.com, order online for in-store pick up or delivery

